Update on the Noxon Bridge’s long road to replacement

NOXON — Recently, the project to replace the Noxon Bridge received $10 million in federal funding. But, there is still a long road ahead for the community of Noxon and the bridge itself.

With county, state and federal funds already set aside, the project has about half of the estimated $35-37 million required to replace the bridge.

“Nothing happens quickly, especially with something that expensive,” Sanders County Commissioner Tony Cox said.

The bridge crosses over the Clark Fork just outside of Noxon. It is the only convenient connection between the community, Highway 200 and the rest of Sanders County.

“Well, you’ve got probably 300 people on the other side that live over there. The school's over there, one of our stations for the fire department's over there and all the businesses for Noxon’s over there, except for a gas station and the food bank,” Noxon Rural Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim Byler said.

At over 100 years old, the bridge is crumbling. It was even closed for a week in 2024. For years, the community and local leaders have been pushing for a new bridge.

The over $30 million dollar estimated price tag comes in at more than double the cost to replace the nearby Heron Bridge in 2018. But that has not stopped efforts to find the funding. Local leaders and the federal delegation lobbied to fund the project. Cox also said that the county plans to apply for more funding opportunities soon.

“The bridge just needs to be functional. What we currently have now is not. It has weight limits. It has holes. It has major issues, and the community of Noxon is on the other side and without help they are stranded,” he said. “It's a lifeline and we will do anything and everything we can to keep politely and affirmatively pushing this forward and try to obtain the funding necessary.”

Part of the funding already secured has gone towards planning for the replacement. Engineers are working on plans and, recently, crews have been in the area drilling into the bedrock.

Byler said that, while it is good to see some progress and get some funding, there is still a long way to go.

“Feels good, but that's far from 37 million,” he said. “Something's happening, but it'll be on the back burner once these guys are gone.”

Byler is worried that the bridge will close again before the funding comes through. He said that, every time crews and inspectors come to the bridge, there is renewed worry that the bridge could close.

“I have very bad thoughts about what's going to happen to this bridge and I think most people do too,” he said. “False hopes. That's all I got.”

There are speed and weight restrictions in place to try to extend the lifespan of the current bridge and keep it in the best condition possible. Cox said people should follow those restrictions and know that there is work going on to get a new bridge.

“One way or another, we need that bridge and we're going to get it done. So, it won't happen overnight, but it is going to happen,” he said.