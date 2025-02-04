Western Montana school delays, closures for February 4, 2025

WESTERN MT — Expected winter weather has prompted several Western Montana schools to cancel classes or start late.

Alberton Schools and Hamilton School District have canceled all classes and school activities for Tuesday, Feb. 4.. Stevensville Public Schools and Drummond Public Schools will start late.

Stevensville Public Schools will be on a two hour delay. The district plans on running its snow bus route plans — except for routes two, three and five which will run normally. Buses will depart at 10 a.m..

Drummond Public Schools classes will start at 10 a.m.

"This will give snowplow crews a better chance of having our bus routes safe for our students tomorrow morning," a Facebook post by Drummond Public Schools on Monday reads.

"Due to the potential for emergency situations, school will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, 2/4. Administration will reevaluate for Wednesday if storm persists and or plows cannot open the roads for safe travel. We will communicate with you in a timely manner. Thank you and stay safe," a statement sent to parents and students by Alberton Schools on Monday reads.

