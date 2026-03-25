Polson commercial building housing two businesses destroyed by fire

Update Thursday March 26, 2026:

A commercial building in Polson housing two businesses was destroyed by an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Building owner Dan Yonkin told MTN News the structure was not vacant, contrary to initial reports by Polson fire department. The building housed Black Diamond Tattoo and a hair salon, both of which were damaged in the fire.

The City of Polson Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. to Fourth Avenue East near the courthouse. Crews arrived to find flames coming from the back of the structure.

The fire was contained to the building but caused extensive smoke damage, resulting in a total loss.

Polson Rural Fire assisted under mutual aid. A total of 26 personnel and eight apparatus responded to the scene.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. Firefighters cleared the area around 4:30 a.m. after several hours of suppression work.

Yonkin said he is working with fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

