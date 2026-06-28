Wet and wintry conditions close part of Going-to-the-Sun Road

Glacier National Park is implementing a temporary road closure in the high-altitude sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road due to wet and wintry conditions on Sunday, June 28. The closure will extend from Avalanche to Jackson Glacier Overlook at 2:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a prolonged rain and runoff warning from Sunday, June 28, to Monday, June 29. Temperatures could drop quickly. Heavy rain in steep terrain may lead to possible rockslides and rapid water rises from small streams.

Park staff says visitors are advised to expect disruptions from rain, including dangerous or impossible travel conditions. Backcountry hikers may have difficulty navigating high-elevation trails and should take steps to prevent hypothermia.

The closure area of Going-to-the-Sun Road may change as needed for visitor and staff safety. Glacier National Park will evaluate and reopen the alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road when conditions improve.