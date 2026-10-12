KALISPELL — Law enforcement in the Kalispell area is preparing for road closures and traffic delays Wednesday during President Donald Trump's rally in support of Republican congressional candidate Aaron Flint.

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What to know about President Trump's visit to Kalispell for Aaron Flint's congressional campaign rally

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office wrote on social media that closures and traffic delays should be expected on U.S. Highway 93 and the surrounding areas.

The sheriff's office encouraged drivers to plan ahead and allow additional travel time. Information on specific closures and delays will be released as it becomes available.

The rally is taking place at Majestic Valley Arena at 3630 US-93 in Kalispell.

Doors are expected to open at 2:45 p.m., the program is expected to begin at 4:45 p.m. and Trump is expected to take the stage at 6:15 p.m.

Anyone arriving before noon will be turned away by law enforcement, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. Early arrivals may cause significant traffic congestion and create hazardous conditions for motorists, emergency responders, and the surrounding community, according to the sheriff's office.

Attendees must follow these parking regulations:

• Parking is prohibited along U.S. Highway 93 and on surrounding side roads.

• Do not stop, park, or form lines of vehicles along the highway or its shoulders. Doing so may obstruct traffic and create dangerous conditions.

• All attendees must use the designated event parking area and follow directions from law enforcement.

• Loitering at or near the designated parking area before 12:00 p.m. is prohibited.

Follow the Flathead County Sheriff's Facebook page for additional updates.

Flint is running against Democrat Sam Forstag for Montana's First Congressional District. Polling has shown it to be a tight race.

The Republican National Committee — the party organization backing the rally — says tickets are going fast. RNC Western Regional Communications Director Nick Poche has advice for anyone who wants to attend.

"First of all, reach out or look on your local GOP websites to make sure that you get your tickets early because they are flying out fast, and you want to make sure you have a spot in the rally, not outside of it. So that's the first thing I would tell everybody to do," Poche said.

The rally is free and open to the public. Up to four tickets per person can be reserved here.

