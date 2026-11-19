GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — A fungal disease that has devastated bat populations across North America for nearly two decades has been detected inside Glacier National Park for the first time, putting a vital partner for Montana's farmers and ranchers at risk.

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Glacier White-Nose Syndrome

In May of this year, a little brown bat was found dead in St. Mary. The cause was White-Nose Syndrome, a disease that has been spreading across North America for nearly two decades.

"White-Nose Syndrome is probably one of the most detrimental wildlife diseases we've seen in North America," Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks State Bat Biologist Shannon Hilty said.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, White-Nose Syndrome was first found in North America in New York in 2006. Since then, it has spread to bat populations around the country.

"It's caused by a fungus that likes really cold, humid conditions, so it gets on bats on their muzzle on their wing membranes, their tail membrane while they're hibernating. What that means is these bats are waking up and going to sleep and waking up and going to sleep and eventually that just leads to starvation," Hilty said.

"White-Nose Syndrome is probably one of the most detrimental wildlife diseases we've seen in North America" Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks State Bat Biologist Shannon Hilty

Fifteen years later, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks confirmed its first case of the disease in Montana in 2021. And now, for the first time, it has been detected inside Glacier National Park.

"I wasn't initially surprised by the Glacier detection, if you look at the map across North America it surrounds that entire area," Hilty said.

Bats are a vital part of Montana's ecosystem. Bats save Montana's farmers and ranchers an estimated $680 million a year in pest control. The agency, along with federal partners, is now working to get ahead of the disease before it spreads further.

"We have as an agency started moving forward with large-scale vaccination efforts," Hilty said.

White-Nose Syndrome does not affect other animals or humans, but there are things the public can look out for.

"If folks have bats living in, say, a structure that they own and if they're seeing dead bats in the middle of winter, so like December, January, February, that can be a pretty clear sign of White-Nose Syndrome, so definitely get in contact with one of our biologists," Hilty said.