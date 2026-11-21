WHITEFISH — A Whitefish family is searching for answers after a hit-and-run driver struck a 12-year-old boy in a crosswalk last month, and his mother is now asking for the community's help in finding the driver who left the scene.

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Whitefish Hit and Run

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Emmet Barwikowski was walking home from church with a friend when a driver struck the 12-year-old in a crosswalk on Spokane Avenue. Nearly a month later, his family is still searching for answers.

"I am begging for community support in locating the driver who hit my son," Kat Tuell said.

Emmet's mother, Kat Tuell, said the driver stopped for Emmet's friend before her son attempted to cross.

"They encountered a driver who short stopped for the first boy, for my son's friend. My son then went to cross and actually made eye contact with the driver. The driver was stopped when she made eye contact with my son; he continued to cross in the crosswalk with the right away and she drove right into him," Tuell said.

Tuell said the driver drove into Emmet's left side, hitting his knee, and that he then hit his head on the hood of the vehicle and rolled over it. When he got up, the driver was gone.

Tuell said Emmet came away with a leg injury that may require surgery and continues to experience headaches.

She said Emmet described the driver and vehicle this way.

"Mid-thirties with dark hair and circular glasses, the vehicle being a newer off-white Ford Escape," Tuell said.

Even with a description, few leads have emerged. Only a few witnesses have come forward, and no cameras captured the intersection. Tuell took to Facebook to find answers.

"The need to feel like I am doing all I can do to help my son and to gain accountability for the driver that left the scene," Tuell said.

Tuell is urging anyone with information to contact Whitefish police, who confirmed to MTN that the case is still active, with case number 2026-9995.