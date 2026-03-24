Whitefish School District discontinues search for new superintendent

WHITEFISH — Whitefish School District has stopped its search for a new Superintendent after the hiring of a finalist candidate fell through.

The school district has been seeking a new candidate for this position since January, following Superintendent Dave Means's announcement of his retirement in November.

In a special board meeting on March 17, school board chair Elizabeth Pitman read a statement on behalf of the district, which cited that salary and benefit expectations were the main reason for this fallout.

The full statement reads:

I'm announcing the discontinuation of our current superintendent search following a failed negotiation with our selected finalist, Dr. Jenny Fee. A breakdown attributed to the candidates' failure to disclose salary and benefit expectations despite clear communication from the district.

Throughout an extensive search process, the Whitefish School District was fully transparent regarding our compensation parameters and made multiple good-faith attempts to establish mutual expectations early. Dr. Jenny Fee failed to engage in meaningful and decisive compensation conversations until after a formal offer was extended.

At which point the candidate's expectations proved incompatible with the district's approved compensation package. The district extended a great deal of time and effort into this process, and the outcome is very disappointing.

At this time, the board of trustees will meet at a future date to discuss an option of an interim superintendent for the 2026-27 school year.

As mentioned in the statement, the Whitefish School board will meet at a later date to discuss options for an interim Superintendent for the 2026-27 school year.

