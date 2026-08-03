Wildfire near Montana ski resort grows to 700 acres

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS - A wildfire in the Little Belt Mountains near the Showdown Mountain Ski Resort was reported at 700 acres Monday morning.

The Ant Park Fire was reported Friday at about 3 p.m. and is located about 15 miles northeast of White Sulphur Springs and seven miles southeast of Showdown Mountain Ski Resort.

Firefighters "experienced very active fire behavior" over the weekend. A Type 3 Incident Management Team was set to take control over the fire on Monday. Sixty-one personnel were assigned to the blaze.

"Firefighters will continue working to build access and anchor points with the use of a dozers," according to an update on Inciweb. "Their efforts will be supported by the help of 2 Engine Modules, 1 Type 1 Hotshot crew, 1 T2 Initial Attack crew, 2 T1 Helicopters and 1 T3 Helicopter."

The fire was zero percent contained, and the cause remains undetermined.

There have been no reports of injuries or lost structures.

Here's the latest fire report:

Higher relative humidity and lighter-than-expected winds on Sunday kept fire activity to a minimum.

The fire continues to burn in subalpine fir on the northwest head of the fire, with some spotting ahead of the main fire. Crews are actively engaging these spots with support from aerial resources.

On the west flank, the 2003 Ant Park Fire footprint continues to slow fire spread. Dozer and hand crews are strengthening control lines on the western flank and reducing ladder fuels to reduce spotting potential. Crews are working to establish an emergency medevac landing area on the south side of the fire.

Today, crews continue working to establish and improve access to the east flank of the fire. On the north and northwest perimeter, hotshot crews are constructing indirect fireline ahead of the fire. On the south portion of the fire, heavy equipment modules continue working on new line which will strengthen previously constructed fuel breaks. Infrared flights have been requested to obtain an updated fire perimeter.

CLOSURES AND SPECIAL MESSAGES

Road closures and barriers remain in place at four locations to protect the public and ensure firefighters can safely access the incident.

CLOSED:

• Forest Road 6464 at the juncture with Higgins Park and J6467

• Forest Road 837 intersection with Forest Service Road 487 (S Fork Deadman meets Memorial Park)

• Road 487 heading north closed at the Junction of 487 and 829

• Forest Road 47, Jamison Trail, at the Forest boundary

