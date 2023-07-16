Windermere Real Estate Hosts annual SUP Cup paddle board race

MISSOULA — Elite and recreational level paddle boarders met up at McCormick Park after a 4.6 mile race down the Clark Fork River. Why were they doing this? Windermere Real Estate’s Kory Mytty explains.

“We have this every year it’s a fundraiser for Watershed Education Missoula Food Bank a couple others and we have it every year it’s just a fun event for the city of Missoula to come out and race their paddle boards down the river.”

The Windermere SUP Cup race in Missoula brings people in from across the country and even from Canada for a timed stand up paddleboard race for various prizes including a new board.

Travis Prewitt one of the elite paddlers says this race offers something other paddleboard races do not.

“The river just adds you know the rapids the wave, Brennan’s wave, and there were a couple of really top paddlers come down from Canada to race who will probably be first and second but even they have trouble with the drop.”

Prewitt turns 72 years old in two weeks and travels across the country for various paddle board races.

At his age he has chosen paddle boarding as a way to keep himself standing.

“The number one cause of hospitalization for people over 65 in the counrty is falling down, and there’s nothing better than paddle boarding, I think, to get a full body workout and maintain your balence. I really hope more older people will take up the sport and get into the competitve aspect of it because it’s a great community as you can see here today.”

You can donate to the SUP Cup cause at https://www.paddlesignup.com/Race/MT/Missoula/SUPmissoula