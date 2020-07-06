Columbia Falls beauty studio opens despite coronavirus concerns

COLUMBIA FALLS — While many businesses are struggling to keep their doors open during the coronavirus, a new wax and lash studio has opened in Columbia Falls.

Jordan Davis, the owner of Pretty Kitty in Columbia Falls says the location was set to open before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

So, she decided to move forward with her original opening date in June.

Specializing in waxing and eyelash extensions, she anticipated business would be slow as it is for many other small businesses.

Davis explained the biggest challenge was getting supplies during the pandemic because shipping was delayed.

She told MTN News that during COVID-19, her priority is to keep clients safe and her space clean.

"We use hospital-grade cleaners, we wash our hands all the time. I make sure that they know there's hand sanitizer to wash your hands," said Davis,"You know, all that stuff."

Davis says while masks aren't required clients can wear a mask and ask staff to wear a mask if they chose.

Pretty Kitty is located at 638 Nucleus Ave Columbia Falls and is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.; Saturday from9 a.m. until 5 p.m.; and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.