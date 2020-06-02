Whitefish Mountain Resort set to open for summer season

WHITEFISH — Whitefish Mountain Resort has announced they plan to open up for the summer season on Saturday, June 13.

“We are excited for summer and especially to welcome back our past visitors along with new ones to a variety of family-friendly outdoor activities at our resort,” said Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves.

Guests are now able to book most activities online.

“This summer’s new online reservations system will provide added convenience to our guests,” said Nick Polumbus, director of Sales & Marketing at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The following activities and services are set to open June 13, weather pending:

Alpine Slides

Ride a sled down a 1,650-foot long track with dips, around banked turns while controlling speed with a handbrake. Choose from one of two different slides, or ride them both, for two unique experiences. Must be 48 inches tall to ride solo. Children under 48 inches can ride for free with paying adult (complimentary ticket required).

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets: $10 for 1-Ride, $18 for 2-Ride, $27 for 4-Ride, $150 for 25-Ride (multi-ride tickets are fully transferrable).

Scenic Lift Rides

Choose from an open chair or enclosed gondola and enjoy the mountain scenery and valley and mountain views while riding to the summit (elevation 6,817 feet).

Open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 for adult round-trip or $79 for season pass, $13 for junior (7-12) or senior (65+) round-trip or $45 for season pass, $12 for one-way, Free for children 6 & under and Winter 2019/20 Passholders.

Summer Tubing

Spin and slide down a 300-foot track in an inner tube. Must be 34 inches tall to ride.

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets: $12 for 3-Ride, $20 for 6-Ride (multi-ride tickets are fully transferrable).

Strider Bike Park

Aspiring mountain bikers ages 2-6 can practice their balance and riding skills on pedal-less bikes on a dirt course.

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets: $10 includes bike and helmet.

Aerial Adventure Park

The Aerial Adventure Park features five obstacle courses in the trees each with different challenges climbers must cross to get from tree to tree. Courses also vary by ability level and height. Ages 7 and older.

Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets: $42 for ages 13 and older and $32 ages 7-12 June 13-28 and Friday-Sunday September 11-20, $50 for ages 13 and older, $38 for ages 7-12 June 28-September 7.

Aerial Adventure Package (includes park ticket, round-trip Scenic Lift ticket and 3 rides on Alpine Slides and/or Summer Tubing): $73 for ages 13 and older, $61 for ages 7-12.

Zip Line Tours

Fly up to 300 feet above ski slopes, over ravines and through the trees on Montana’s longest zip line tour. More than a mile of flying on six separate lines. Must weigh 60-230 pounds.

Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets: $59 June 13-28 and Friday-Sunday September 11-20, $75 June 28-September 7.

Zip Line Tour Activity Package (includes tour, round-trip Scenic Lift ticket and 3 rides on Alpine Slides and/or Summer Tubing): $96.

Whitefish Bike Park

More than 23 miles of lift-accessed downhill bike trails accessed by two chairlifts. Additionally, 9 miles of multi-use trails available for cross-country mountain biking. NOTE: some trails may be unavailable early season due to snow.

Open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tickets: $32 for adult 2-hour, $44 for full day, $249 for season pass, $27 for junior (7-12) or senior (65+) 2-hour, $33 for full day, $149 for season pass.

Downhill Bike Rentals: $54 for adult 2-hour, $87 full day, $38 for junior 2-hour, $68 for full day. (Prices include helmet. More protective equipment available for rent.)

Learn to Bike Downhill

Those new to the sport of downhill mountain biking can learn the basic fundamentals with a beginner package that includes bike and equipment (helmet, arm & leg pads) rental, lift ticket and 2-hour lesson for ages 9 and older.

Available 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., reservations required 406-862-1995

$114 per person.

Hiking

Hiking trails are located at different elevations on the mountain with trailheads at the summit, in the village and at the Base Lodge. The 3.8 mile Danny On Memorial Trail is designated as a National Recreation Trail with trailheads in the village and at the summit. NOTE: some trails may be unavailable early season due to snow.

The Summit House

Montana’s only mountaintop bar with views of the Flathead Valley and peaks of Glacier National Park. The menu for summer 2020 will be limited to grab & go items only.

Hours: Restaurant 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bar 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Base Lodge Café & Bar

Located on the top floor of the Base Lodge, the Base Lodge Café offers a family-friendly menu and provides outdoor seating on its patio. The Base Lodge Bar offers local beers on tap and a full-service bar.

Hours: Café 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Bar 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Base Lodge Coffee Bar

Offers hot and cold beverages as well as grab & go breakfast and lunch items.

Open 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Shopping



Base Lodge Traders 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Summit Gifts 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Snow Ghosts 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Village Rentals 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Village Market & Glacier Gifts 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. June 12- September 7, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday September 8-21.

Whitefish Mountain Resort has additional information about COVID-19 precautions for guests available on their website,