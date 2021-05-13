Young owner grows Cut Bank restaurant into a new location

GREAT FALLS — Melanie Racine, the owner of R' Snack Shop in Cut Bank, is moving out of the location created by her parents and into a larger space.

Her parents Gary and Sue were serving up their famous nachos to the Cut Bank community for about six years before handing the business over to daughter Melanie about a year ago -- and now she is taking it to the next level.

Melanie signed the papers to buy the former Taco John's building on May 7 and is already busy renovating it.

“When my parents turned it over to me about a year ago I had a vision of where I wanted it to go next. It’s been a growing experience for sure, I learned a lot about people and business in the last year," Melanie explained.

"I really think I’m ready to take the next step in this business and grow it some more. I think it’s a good move because with the pandemic," she continued. "First of all, there’s a drive-through, you don’t have to come inside. It’s closer to the schools where kids can walk. It’s a bigger building, by itself, not in the mall. I think it’s just a way better location, better opportunity for my business.”

She has kept some nostalgic aspects of the snack shop but has added new menu items such as Indian tacos that have made the business stand out as an instant hit with customers.

Gary and Sue can now sleep well knowing their family business is left in good hands," as a parent, couldn’t feel better, couldn’t be more proud.”

“I think Cut Bank will have the snack shop for many, many more years. I foresee this move being one of the best things I could have done for this business so I’m very hopeful for the future," Melanie said.

R' Snack Shop will stay open in the mall location through renovations; Melanie hopes to have the new location ready by mid-June. The new business will be at 14 E. Railroad Street in Cut Bank.

