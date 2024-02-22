13th Annual Winter BrewFest returning to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — The 13th Annual Winter BrewFest is set to return to Caras Park in downtown Missoula on Saturday.

The event — which will feature beer, cider, wine, food, and entertainment — runs from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The Winter BrewFest features over 40 microbrews, ciders, and seltzers, as well as a wine and mimosa bar. Non-alcoholic drinks for non-drinkers and designated drivers will also be available.

This year’s event will again feature entertainment from DJ TRX, as well as food from the El Cazador, M-80 Chicken, and River City Eats good trucks.

People can stay warm while tasting the brews thanks to burn barrels and propane heaters.

Winter BrewFest is free, although those looking to taste beers, ciders, wine, and mimosas will need to purchase an official event glass for $20 per person, which includes four drink tokens.

Additional tokens are two for $3. The event is cash-only.

People are encouraged to arrive early for the biggest selection of options.

Event organizers are also encouraging people to drink responsibly and bring designated drivers.

More information can be found online at www.missouladowntown.com/winter-brewfest, or by contacting the Downtown Missoula Partnership at 406-543-4238 or by email at info@missouladowntown.com.

2023 Winter BrewFest Beer List