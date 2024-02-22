13th Annual Winter BrewFest returning to downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — The 13th Annual Winter BrewFest is set to return to Caras Park in downtown Missoula on Saturday.
The event — which will feature beer, cider, wine, food, and entertainment — runs from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.
The Winter BrewFest features over 40 microbrews, ciders, and seltzers, as well as a wine and mimosa bar. Non-alcoholic drinks for non-drinkers and designated drivers will also be available.
This year’s event will again feature entertainment from DJ TRX, as well as food from the El Cazador, M-80 Chicken, and River City Eats good trucks.
People can stay warm while tasting the brews thanks to burn barrels and propane heaters.
Winter BrewFest is free, although those looking to taste beers, ciders, wine, and mimosas will need to purchase an official event glass for $20 per person, which includes four drink tokens.
Additional tokens are two for $3. The event is cash-only.
People are encouraged to arrive early for the biggest selection of options.
Event organizers are also encouraging people to drink responsibly and bring designated drivers.
More information can be found online at www.missouladowntown.com/winter-brewfest, or by contacting the Downtown Missoula Partnership at 406-543-4238 or by email at info@missouladowntown.com.
2023 Winter BrewFest Beer List
- Coconut Lemongrass Lime Back to the Mother Kombucha Missoula
- Citrus Ginger Hops Back to the Mother Kombucha Missoula
- Face Plant Bayern Brewing Missoula
- Killarney Bayern Brewing Missoula
- Huckleberry Lemonade Seltzer Big Sky Brewing Missoula
- Fresh Hop IPA Big Sky Brewing Missoula
- Mexican Lager Big Sky Brewing Missoula
- Livin Lite Bitterroot Brewing Hamilton
- Nelson Double IPA Blackfoot River Brewing Co. Helena
- Mango Hop Sour Bozeman Brewing Bozeman
- Premo Pilsner Bridger Brewing Bozeman
- TEN Czech Pilsner Conflux Brewing Missoula
- 2023 Winter Vintage Ale Conflux Brewing Missoula
- Blue Bird IPA Cranky Sam Public House Missoula
- Cozy Sipper White Coffee Stout Cranky Sam Public House Missoula
- Grinder Coffee Stout Draught Works Brewing Missoula
- Lemon Meringue Sour Draught Works Brewing Missoula
- Helles and You (Helles Lager) GILD Brewing Missoula
- Oscuar (International Dark Lager) GILD Brewing Missoula
- Deemed Essential Hazy IPA Great Burn Brewing Missoula
- Spiced Winter Wheat Great Burn Brewing Missoula
- Beltian White Harvest Moon Brewing Belt
- Peanut Butter Porter Higherground Brewing Co. Hamilton
- The Hatch IPA Highlander Brewing Missoula
- Craggy Scotch Ale Highlander Brewing Missoula
- Hazy Pale Ale Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Kalispell
- Citra IPA Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Kalispell
- Baltic Porter Katabatic Brewing Bozeman
- Muley Buck Mosaic IPA Kettlehouse Brewing Missoula
- Snowblind White Stout Kettlehouse Brewing Missoula
- Flathead Cherry Cider Last Chance Cider Mill Billings
- Pearfection Cider Last Chance Cider Mill Billings
- Hopopotiumus Cider Last Chance Cider Mill Billings
- Full Montana Cider Last Chance Cider Mill Billings
- Vanilla Porter Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. Helena
- Neighborhood IPA Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. Helena
- Fire Season Chili Ale Lolo Peak Brewing Lolo
- Stamm Hammer White IPA Lolo Peak Brewing Lolo
- Violet Delights Fruited Ale Meadowlark Brewing Sidney
- Pineapple Seltzer Odd Pitch Brewing Missoula
- Love Bug Hazy Pale Odd Pitch Brewing Missoula
- Juice Box Hero Sour Outlaw Brewing Bozeman
- Pray for Snow New England IPA Outlaw Brewing Bozeman
- Razzu! Philipsburg Brewing Philipsburg
- Elk Snort Scotch Ale Tamarack Brewing Lakeside
- Hi-Line Hazy IPA Tamarack Brewing Lakeside
- Party’s Over Pineapple Western Cider Missoula
- Hi-Lime Western Cider Missoula
- Organic Ambitious Lager WildWood Brewery Stevensville
- Organic Mystical Stout WildWood Brewery Stevensville