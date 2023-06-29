4th at the Fort celebration again returning to Missoula

MISSOULA - The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will be hosting its 47th annual 4th at the Fort Celebration on July 4.

The celebration — which runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. — is a n old-fashioned, family-friendly event.

Admission is by donation and supports the education and preservation work of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

Activities include:



Live music

Old-fashioned children’s games

Food trucks & cold beer

Historic steam-run sawmill demos

Antique engine displays

Activity booths hosted by various groups

Art and craft vendors

Miniature ponies

Model railroad displays

Wagon rides

For more information, visit https://fortmissoulamuseum.org/event/4th-at-the-fort-celebration/