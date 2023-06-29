Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

4th at the Fort celebration again returning to Missoula

Fort Missoula July 4 Celebration
Dennis Bragg/MTN News file photo
Fireworks go off over the Pacific Ocean at a New Year's Eve celebration in Kapolei, Hawaii, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
Fort Missoula July 4 Celebration
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 17:18:44-04

MISSOULA - The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will be hosting its 47th annual 4th at the Fort Celebration on July 4.

The celebration — which runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. — is a n old-fashioned, family-friendly event.

Admission is by donation and supports the education and preservation work of the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula.

Activities include:

  • Live music
  • Old-fashioned children’s games
  • Food trucks & cold beer
  • Historic steam-run sawmill demos
  • Antique engine displays
  • Activity booths hosted by various groups
  • Art and craft vendors
  • Miniature ponies
  • Model railroad displays
  • Wagon rides

For more information, visit https://fortmissoulamuseum.org/event/4th-at-the-fort-celebration/

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!