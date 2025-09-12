ANACONDA - An Anaconda woman is building community through movement with a brand new yoga festival.

"Yoga is a self-study practice. It’s a practice that supports that communication between yourself and your body," says Marquis Matson, the owner of Anaconda Yoga.

Anaconda woman brings yoga festival to the Smelter City

Nestled in a historic building in the heart of the Smelter City, Matson’s Yoga studio was built out of a desire to create community through yoga.

"When I moved home to Montana, I just felt like...Oh, there’s so much out there and this community doesn’t currently have a space to explore that, and I think everybody can benefit, so I just felt like it was my duty to open something up," says Matson.

Matson says she learned about Yoga by working in the marketing side of the industry. For 15 years, she traveled the world visiting yoga studios

"If you have a body, then you can practice yoga, and it will make it better," Matson said.

Now she is expanding her business to include the Anaconda Yoga Fest, a three-day event that includes instruction from 20 yoga teachers offering a variety of different classes. The event features day passes to explore multiple classes or the option to take individual classes, but there will also be free events for the community.

Beginning on Friday evening, a free performance of Kirtan music with Kathleen Karlsen will be held in a historic ballroom at The Montana Hotel. Also, on Friday, the Bighorn Bottle Shop will feature a free "clean wine" and nonalcoholic beverage tasting will place.

" I didn’t want this to be exclusive. I didn’t want it to be just people who are already obsessed with yoga. I want the whole town to benefit," says Matson.

A wellness market will feature vendors from around Montana offering all-natural wellness products and remedies, massages, more, followed by live music by Seth Martin and Dylan Running Crane beginning at 7 p.m. at Smelter City Brewing.

On Sunday, Anaconda Outdoor is offering a group hike to a nearby lake that will last about five hours. This is free to the community. The hike is limited to 12 participants. Matson asks interested participants to save their spot by 9 a.m. by visiting the Anaconda Yoga Studio.

Also available on Sunday, Anaconda Bicycles will offer a group ride from Main Street along scenic Stumptown Road, then cruise down Cable Road to finish with a restorative yoga practice at Washoe Park. Bike rentals can be made at Anaconda Bicycles ahead of the event that begins at 9 a.m.

"If you have been yoga-curious or you just want to see what all this fuss is about, or even just try out something new, then this is a really good opportunity. You don’t have to commit to anything," says Matson.