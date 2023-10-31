Annual Festival of the Dead returning to Missoula

MISSOULA — The annual Festival of the Dead is returning to Missoula for the 31st year.

The event provides a chance for people to honor loved ones who have passed and acknowledge grief. Organizers note the festival — which is inspired by traditions of Dia de los Muertos — “embraces all expressions of loss and celebration of lives lived.”

People are invited to take part in a procession down Higgins Avenue to honor loved ones lost on November 2, 2023.

“Grief can be such an isolating experience,” said Tina Barrett, Executive Director of Tamarack Grief Resource Center. “This festival shines a light on the bonds that continue after those we love are no longer walking on this earth. It gives us a chance to celebrate the life that was and brings conversations about death and grief out of the shadows.”

The events include:



Community Altar Construction: Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in the back alley behind Confluence Center at 119 West Main Street. A local Mexican family will guide the community in the creation of a traditional Dia de los Muertos altar.

Learn more about the event at https://www.facebook.com/Missoula.Festival.ofthe.Dead/.