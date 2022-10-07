Annual Stevensville Scarecrow Festival kicking off

STEVENSVILLE – The roads of Stevensville are once again lined with sure signs of fall as the annual Scarecrow Festival kicks off on Friday.

Organizers say they are seeing a record number of entries this year and people can once again vote for their favorite display.

There will be scarecrows, pumpkin carving, kids' activities and more on Friday and Saturday.

The scarecrows will be on display through Oct. 16.

The popular event began back in 2005.