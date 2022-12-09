Annual Tuba Christmas tradition returning to Missoula's Southgate Mall

MISSOULA - One of Missoula's favorite holiday traditions — along with the sights and sounds of the season — is returning to the Southgate Mall.

The 33rd annual TubaChristmas will be performed in the Scheels Concourse from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

The performance will feature local tubists, euphoniumists, students of all ages, and professional artists.

There will also be traditional Christmas carols.

The group is ready to share the warmth inside once more after two years of outdoor concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the below video from the KPAX Archive of the 1999 TubaChristmas performance.