Bigfork Halloween event to help Boy Scouts

BIGFORK — Bigfork goes all out for the holidays and Halloween is no exception with scarecrows lining the streets, trick or treating downtown and even a haunted church.

Bethany Lutheran Church is hosting a haunted hallway with spooky decorations and a few scares to get your heart racing.

This is a family-friendly haunted hallway, so it is not too scary for little kids.

At the end of the haunt, there is free candy, face painting and cookie decorating.

But this isn’t just about the scares — it’s also a fundraiser for the area Boy Scouts.

They will be cooking up hamburgers and hot dogs for the community on a freewill donation basis.

Don’t miss the fun at Bethany Lutheran Church from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. (tonight only).

