MISSOULA — Santa and his special Christmas Pony are headed to A Carousel for Missoula in Caras Park.

Join Santa and the carousel ponies on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for carousel rides, a visit with Santa and light breakfast snacks.

Ticket information is available at 406-549-8382 and RSVPs are recommended.