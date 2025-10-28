BUTTE — The time between summer arts markets and Christmas markets can be pretty dry for some artists, but an annual WitchesBall is helping to celebrate Halloween and the arts in Butte.

"I have like five skeleton hands made right now, so hopefully I’ll make some more skulls and things like that," says Cora Brown.

🎃 Go behind the scenes at Butte's spookiest arts market! Meet the local artists creating Halloween magic at the historic Finlen Hotel.

Butte artist creates The Witches Ball and art market to celebrate Halloween and the arts

Brown is the owner of 406 Creates, a stained glass art business featuring ornamental pieces and fused glass earrings.

She stands before her work table in her Butte studio and chips away at green glass that will become part of a luna moth when it is fused with purple glass.

"People who really like Halloween really like my stuff, and then there’s stuff that people like all year around that I make for Halloween, like the skeleton hands."

Brown is one of 20 art vendors presenting their work during a celebration of Halloween and the arts.

Chelsea Smith, an artist and the creator of The Witches Ball, says the historic Copper Ball Room in the Finlen Hotel is the perfect space for artists to pick up some extra revenue during the off-season.

"As a local artist of Butte, I noticed that there wasn’t really anywhere to sell my art between the end of the Farmers' market and the beginning of the holiday market. So, I decided to just create my own event," says Chelsea Smith, the owner of Noble Lion Prints.

The art market is free to attend and kid-friendly, featuring lots of candy for the little ghosts and goblins.

Vendors include leather workers, printmakers, and even an herbalist. Those interested in celebrating at the ball can purchase a ticket to the afterparty that includes a chance to win the $500 costume contest, take in a variety show, and dance to live music by Desperate Electric.

"I really like going to it because I like to see all the costumes," says Brown, who hasn't quite decided on a costume yet.

The Witches Ball arts market takes place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween at the Finlen Hotel. Tickets are $35 if you preorder and $40 at the door to attend the afterparty.

"I think that Butte is a place where you can dress up and get weird and be fun and everybody’s really cool and accepting of that, but you do not have to dress as a witch or even be a witch to attend. You can be anyone you want."