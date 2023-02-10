Butte's Clark Chateau brings Mining City history alive

BUTTE - The Clark Chateau is not only a great place for a tour for those looking for a bit of Butte history, but it also offers a lot of events for people looking for something to do.

“We have this set up like you’re moving through time as you’re moving through the house. We talk about everybody that has lived here throughout the years, we have lots of photography showing Butte throughout the last century,” said Clark Chateau Curator Christine Martin.

While open for tours throughout the year, the Chateau also hosted more than 90 events over the past year.

“On Sunday, we had a free movie, the other week, we had a ghost event, investigation event, so we got a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Martin.

“We do concerts in here every first Wednesday and third Wednesday. We have ukulele club, the Uptown Ukes meet and jam out and have a great time," Program Director Morgan Maccione noted. "It’s still very much a musical place here.”

The Clark Chateau was built in 1898 by copper king William Clark as a gift for his son.

“William Clark owned a lot of the copper mines here in Butte and was one of the wealthiest men in the world in his day,” said Martin.

Some of the wealthiest industrialists of the age came to the Clark Chateau — the Carnegies, the Rockefellers — and celebrated in the opulence.

And people can come here and still celebrate and party like it’s 1899.

“We have lots of events always going on, lots of music, performances, and this space is very much used. This whole house is used,” said Maccione.

People can book tours or see a calendar of events by visiting the Clark Chateau website.