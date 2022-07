KALISPELL - The Conrad Mansion Museum will be hosting an old-fashioned ice cream social on the 4th of July.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday — or until the ice cream runs out!

The event is open to the entire community with the free ice cream being donated by Kalispell Kreamery.

There will also be lemonade, and $5.00 self-guided tours of the inside of the Conrad Mansion.

Additional information can be found by calling 406-755-2166 or by visiting www.conradmansion.com.