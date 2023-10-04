Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Country music star Tyler Childers to perform at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Country music star Tyler Childers is bringing his Mule Pull '24 tour to Missoula on August 24, 2024.
Tyler Childers
2020 Invision
Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Tyler Childers performs on stage at The Infinite Energy Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Duluth, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
Tyler Childers
Posted at 1:06 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 15:09:04-04

MISSOULA — Country music star Tyler Childers is bringing his Mule Pull '24 tour to Missoula.

Childers will perform with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. with artist presale tickets available on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Fans can register at https://www.umt.edu/griztix/ through Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Spotify and Live Nation presales will take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. More info here.

Barcodes will be delivered 72 hours prior to the event via mobile delivery only and there is a six ticket limit.

$1 from every ticket sold will be going to Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund which was established in 2020 by Senora May and Tyler Childers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader