Country music star Tyler Childers to perform at Washington-Grizzly Stadium

MISSOULA — Country music star Tyler Childers is bringing his Mule Pull '24 tour to Missoula.

Childers will perform with Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. with artist presale tickets available on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Fans can register at https://www.umt.edu/griztix/ through Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Spotify and Live Nation presales will take place on Thursday, October 12, 2023, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. More info here.

Barcodes will be delivered 72 hours prior to the event via mobile delivery only and there is a six ticket limit.

$1 from every ticket sold will be going to Hickman Holler Appalachian Relief Fund which was established in 2020 by Senora May and Tyler Childers.