Fifth annual Downtown Dine Local kicks off in Missoula Jan. 27

MISSOULA — Looking to heat up these cold winter days with some warm Missoula food?

Downtown Dine Local Week is set to kick off the fifth annual local food celebration on Jan. 27, with 20 locations offering specials.

"We're super grateful for the community to be so supportive of local businesses, and I mean they're the backbone of our community," Downtown Missoula Partnership Marketing and Events Director Kristen Sackett told MTN.

Thinking of trying 1889, Bigfoot Cookies, or Basecamp Coffee? Each eatery has a unique deal for those who dine downtown next week. Plus, even more restaurants and businesses are offering promotions too.

The best part about eating local is that the dollars spent stay right in Missoula by helping businesses make it through the leaner months of winter.

"So many of our neighbors and friends and family own these businesses or work in these businesses, so it's creating the economic stimulation and a lot of these local businesses support local initiatives and organizations and again it's jobs and we want to keep people employed and keep downtown active," Sackett shared.

The Missoula Downtown Partnership will be posting on social media, give-aways. They encourage anyone dining locally to participate online for their chance to win gift cards or other prizes.

Dine Local week runs through Feb. 2, 2025.