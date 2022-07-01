Fireworks show planned for 4th of July in Hamilton

HAMILTON - The skies will once again light up for the 4th of July holiday in Hamilton.

The annual fireworks display will take place at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Monday at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds.

The fairground gates will be open all day and food vendors will be on-hand to bring a 4th of July picnic.

The fireworks display can be watched free of charge from the grandstand at the fairgrounds.

Ravalli County Fairgrounds’ management is asking people not to park on the grass area inside the gate.

There is a paved parking lot by the Events Center. Parking is also available on the northside of the Fairgrounds off of Old Corvallis Road.

Outside the gates on the south side of Fairgrounds Road, there is also parking located next to the ball fields.

This year’s display is made possible by donations from the community and the City of Hamilton.

The city is still accepting donations. Mayor Farrenkopf will be collecting donations in the grandstand on the night of the show.

People can also stop by City Hall or mail a donation to the City of Hamilton, 223 S 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840. (Please put “fireworks donation” in the memo line.)

Fireworks may be discharged between 10 a.m. on July 4 and 1 a.m. on July 5.