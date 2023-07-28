Watch Now
Flathead Cherry Festival returning to Polson

The two-day festival will celebrate Flathead cherries and local art.
This year's festival was originally set to take place in downtown Polson on July 30 and July 31.
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 17:33:17-04

POLSON - It's that time of year again!

The Flathead Cherry Festival is returning to the shores of Flathead Lake this weekend.

The event — featuring lots of cherries and over 150 artists, non-profits, food vendors, and local businesses — along Main Street kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The Flathead Cherry Festival is organized by the Polson Chamber of Commerce volunteer board and serves as a fundraiser to support events all year long.

Additional information about the festival can be found here.

Saturday - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

  • Chalk Art Contest: Noon -5 p.m.
  • Cherry Pit Spitting Contest: 2 p.m.

Sunday - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

  • Foodie Competition: 1 p.m.
