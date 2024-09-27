Great Northwest Oktoberfest returns to Whitefish

WHITEFISH — A popular event in the Flathead returns to Whitefish this weekend as the Great Northwest Oktoberfest is officially underway.

Thousands of people are expected to join in on the fun at Depot Park for two full weekends of Bavarian-style events.

The Oktoberfest kicked off Thursday and runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The event continues from Thursday, October 3 through Saturday, October 5.

Come hungry and thirsty as 200 kegs of beer and 5,000 bratwursts are expected to be dished out to happy patrons.

Tickets cost $10, but kids 12 and under with a parent can join in on the fun for free.

More information can be found here.

