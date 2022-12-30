Guided first-day hike planned for Travelers’ Rest State Park on Jan. 1

LOLO - People can start 2023 by taking part in a “First Day Hike” at Travelers’ Rest State Park and walk in the footsteps of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

The one-hour, approximately one-mile hike begins at 2 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, at the flag plaza near the parking lot and is free and open to all ages.

Participants will get exclusive access to the Travelers’ Rest visitor center after the hike and can enjoy hot chocolate and ask additional questions.

The terrain is mostly flat, but people should dress warmly and wear footwear that has good traction for snow-covered trails.

Travelers’ Rest is the only archaeologically confirmed campsite along the Lewis and Clark Trail.

Hikers will learn about the scientific process and the technology used to pinpoint the location of the Travelers’ Rest site.

Participants will also be able to see the areas that were excavated to uncover the campfire and latrine.

First Day Hikes are offered at select parks in Montana and around the country on New Year’s Day each year.

Travelers’ Rest State Park is located on US Highway 12 in Lolo just west of the center of town.