Hedwig and the Angry Inch opening at Missoula's Westside Theater

MISSOULA — The Westside Theater in Missoula is putting on Montana’s first production of the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, a show that has been produced and funded entirely by members of the Missoula community.

This Broadway show has had a cult following since it debuted in 1998 and the people who put this show together added their own twist to production.

“It’s just a great show, a story following a character from East Germany. And it’s a story of their plight and they happen to also be a rock musician so they’re traveling around and performing in the same town that a rockstar happens to be performing and so he’s ended up here at the Westside Theater in Missoula," explained show director Joseph Martinez.

The character of Hedwig is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community and the show does not shy away from the struggles that many people face in this community.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch lead actor Daniel Crary, Hedwig's says many people in Missoula’s community will relate to the themes of the show.

“It’s really great to see an opportunity for the community to not only see themselves reflected on stage, but to have a story that they can come together around that is kind of a celebration of queerness in all of its ways. In the messy parts, and the tragic parts, as well as the joys and the triumph.”

Crary also says there is more than one group of people that will find joy in this show.

“Anybody who feels like an outcast or a loser come to the show, this show is for you. If you feel like you’ve been shunned, spurned; forgotten at any point in your life if you’ve struggled to find community and find satisfaction and completion in yourself. This show is for you, we're singing for you so come see it.”

The show opens Friday, February 2 at 7:30 p.m. The schedule and tickets can be found at https://www.thewestsidetheater.com/hedwig.