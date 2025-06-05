BIG TIMBER — In the heart of south-central Montana, where the Boulder River Valley sprawls out, a rugged trail leads to something unexpected: ancient pictographs tucked inside a quiet cave, preserved through centuries of weather and wonder.

Accessible only on foot and largely unknown even to lifelong Montanans, the site blends outdoor adventure with deep cultural history.

It’s a hidden trove of Indigenous rock art that continues to fascinate researchers and surprise hikers who stumble upon it.

Watch the full story:

Hidden caves and ancient art await hikers in Montana’s Boulder River Valley

For the Malone family, a casual hike turned into a powerful moment of discovery.

“The views are stunning… just absolutely,” said Patrick Malone, who recently explored the trail with his children.

With wildflowers lining the steady incline and the trail weaving through pine-covered terrain, the hike offers more than a good workout. It offers a chance to step back in time.

“And what a great time to be here. So green…” Malone said.

MTN News

The Malone family stumbled across the caves after chatting with other hikers in the parking area near the historic Boulder River Ranger Station off Highway 298.

“We got to the parking lot and some nice folks told us there were caves up here. So we hiked up here to see what it was like,” Malone said.

The trail eventually tucks into tree cover. Just before that, hikers catch a glimpse of their goal: a set of caves hiding a rare treasure, red pictographs left by Indigenous peoples centuries ago.

“You know it’s doable. But it’s a bit of a challenge,” Malone said. “The last little stretch here to the caves definitely, well, you want to be careful.”

Inside, history is written on stone.

MTN News

“It’s steep but not as hard as I thought it would be,” Malone said.

His son, Jack Malone, was curious and captivated as they explored.

“There was this four-legged thing,” Jack said.

“That’s writing. Like that’s how we were recording history at that point,” Patrick Malone added.

MTN news

Tim Urbaniak, a Billings rock art historian and researcher, has studied these formations extensively and says the pictographs are not only unique, they’re also fragile.

“It’s good to know they’re still there and still undisturbed,” Urbaniak said.

Using enhancement technology, Urbaniak is able to bring the faint drawings into sharper focus.

“The horse is actually a buffalo figure. And it has spears sticking out of it,” he said. “The starburst feature is said to be a turtle.”

MTN News

The rock art was likely created anywhere from 400 to 1,200 years ago, according to Urbaniak, before European contact. He said each symbol tells a story.

“These things are a storytelling scene,” Urbaniak said. “These things are eventual to fade and be gone. So again, the best thing to do is to leave them alone.”

While the view inside the cave is compelling, the one outside is just as unforgettable — a panoramic overlook of the Boulder River Valley.

“Thousands and thousands of acres to explore,” Patrick Malone said.

For the Malone family, it made the perfect day trip.

“We have an opportunity right ahead of us to do more exploring, and we are going to do it,” he said.

And maybe next time, the trail and the history could be yours to discover.