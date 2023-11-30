Holiday Stroll returning to downtown Kalispell on Friday

KALISPELL — People are invited to start your holiday season Downtown Kalispell shopping and discovering all that downtown has to offer on Friday.

The celebration will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and people can check out the window displays.

Use the QR code found on the informational walking cards or event posters to vote for your favorite dressed storefront.

Voting will end at midnight on the night of the event. The People’s Choice award winner will receive a $500. cash prize.

Over 45 downtown businesses will be greeting you with specials, snacks, drinks and music.

Head over to Depot Park at 7 p.m. for the annual lighting of the Community Tree with Christmas carols led by Lucy Smith and friends and the Valley Voices.

Free coffee, cocoa and cookies will be available while Santa and Mrs. Claus light the tree.