MISSOULA — Missoula is celebrating over 20 years of jazz in the community with the annual Jazzoula music festival.

The fun continues through Saturday and you can hear the tunes of the groups, soloists and their instruments at the Zootown Arts Community Center in Downtown Missoula.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors.