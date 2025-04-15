Lookout Pass capping off 90th season with 90 cent lift tickets

LOOKOUT PASS — While many are sad the ski season is ending, Lookout Pass is giving you one more reason to smile — and your wallet may thank you too.

In honor of wrapping up their 90th season, Lookout is offering 90-cent lift tickets on Friday.

With cupcakes and limited edition merchandise, the ski area on the Montana-Idaho border is celebrating the end of winter in style.

For those who are excited to get the clubs out on the green, at noon, they'll offer 9 holes of ski golf on select runs across the mountain.

For less than a dollar, you may have your favorite day of skiing all year.