Lots to do at the SpectrUM Discovery Area in the Missoula Public Library

MISSOULA - Looking for something to do with the kids this weekend, or maybe an afternoon after school, where it's fun and educational?

The Missoula library was recently voted not just the best library in Montana, not just the best library in the United States — but the top library in the world in 2022. There is so much going on that we decided to check it out in this Out and About story.

"At SpectrUM we are just really interested in getting kids and families interested in science and learning about the world around them," explained SpectrUM director Essie Herbert-Meny.

The SpectrUM Discovery Area started in 2007 at the University of Montana and now resides in the new Missoula Public Library.

"When you come down with friends and family you can explore on your own and do these hands-on exhibits. But we also have staff on hand to help you and ask questions. We have a guided discovery bench activity each day as well," Herbert-Meny told MTN News. "So you can come in and —for example — dissect a cow eyeball. You can come and play with robots, just every week there is a new theme and fun people to help engage with you."

Some of those different themes could be learning about the Missoula watershed or checking out the wind simulator that allows you to feel what it’s like when the winds are whipping down Hellgate Canyon at 80 mph.

But whatever interests you — health, physics, or chemistry — there is always something to learn or something new to do for those who are interested in science.

Learn more about the Missoula Public Library at missoulainfo.com. Additional information about the SpectrUM Discovery Center can be found at https://spectrum.umt.edu/.

The new Missoula Public Library is located at 455 East Main Street in downtown Missoula.