Montana Museum of Art and Culture plans winter docent tours

MISSOULA — The Montana Museum of Art and Culture will kick off the holidays with regular and special docent tours of the Permanent Collection in its new museum facility at the University of Montana.

Regular docent tours will run from noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays — except for on Griz football playoff days — focusing on highlights from the Permanent Collection.

Special docent tours, focused on specific themes within the Permanent Collection, run from 2 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. on Fridays in December and January.

No reservations are needed for docent tours, which are free of charge.

Planned special docent tours include:

