Montana's first state park opens cavern tours for summer season

WHITEHALL — Montana's first state park is preparing to welcome visitors underground as Lewis and Clark Caverns opens its summer cave tours on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

The historic caverns, which remain open year-round for other activities, offer two distinct tour options for those wanting to explore the subterranean wonders.

The Classic Tour covers a ¾-mile hike to the entrance with 300 feet of elevation gain. Visitors then journey through another ¾-mile inside the caverns, navigating approximately 600 stairs during the two-hour experience.

"It's a half-mile walk into the exit tunnel and then you go through the exit tunnel. You pop into the Grand Finale room. There's 12-15 steps between that room and the Paradise Room, which is our largest and most decorated room in the caverns system, and then you just come back that same way," Lewis and Clark Caverns Ranger Ramona Radonich said.

For those seeking a less strenuous option, the Paradise Tour provides views of all the caverns' stalactites, stalagmites and other features in just an hour and a half.

While weather conditions outside the caverns can vary dramatically — from snow during my visit to blazing heat in summer — the interior temperature remains consistently between 48° and 50°.

"We do recommend that people bring a jacket, that they wear sturdy shoes. The caves are still growing, which means that they can be wet inside, so you want good sturdy shoes to be traveling through the caves. Water is allowed in the caves, but we don't allow food or flavored drinks," Radonich said.

Park officials strongly encourage making reservations in advance to secure your spot on a tour.

"All the tours are reservable, so you can go online and reserve your tickets. Any tickets that have not been reserved, any of those reservable tickets that have not been purchased, we will serve on a first come, first served basis – but reserve your tickets," Radonich said.

The Classic Tours are available for anyone 5 and older who can reach the entrance within 30 minutes of walking. The shorter Paradise Tour is open to visitors of all ages.

Ticket reservations can be made online here.

