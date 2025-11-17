New play invites Anaconda audiences to the supernatural realm

ANACONDA — A new play premiering in Anaconda will take audiences on a supernatural trip.

The Anaconda Ensemble Theater is premiering The Rope Trick in the Smelter City. The play, written by New York-based writer Steven San Luis, features three Montana actresses conducting a seminar that eventually turns to the otherworldly.

Livingston-based director Tessa Welsch said the play is an immersive experience for the audience.

"We really wanted to lean into that and have it not feel like you’re walking into a play, but actually feel like you’re walking into a community event and that you are a part, the audience is the audience in the play too,” Welsch said.

The play started this evening and will continue Saturday and Sunday, and Nov. 21 through the 23. Tickets are available at the Anaconda Ensemble Theater website.