Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo returns to Kalispell

KALISPELL - The Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Kalispell and runs through Sunday at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

This year’s fair features a performance by country artist Russell Dickerson, three nights of rodeo, and an extreme sports event called the “Big Air Bash.”

The carnival will also be up and running each day featuring rides, games, and fair food.

Admission onto the fairgrounds is a separate fee at the gate and costs $8 for adults and teens, $5 for seniors ages 65 and over, and $5 for children ages six to 12. Children age five and under are admitted free of charge.

Fairgoers can save money by purchasing admission tickets until Aug. 18 or while supplies last at any Whitefish Credit Union branch in Kalispell, Columbia Falls or Whitefish during normal banking hours. Advance admission tickets are $5 per person, regardless of age.

Thursday, Aug. 17 is Senior/Kids Day at the fair. Seniors age 65 and over and children ages 12 and under are admitted onto the fairgrounds free of charge that day.

More information on the fair can be found here.

