Out & About: country music, pumpkin patch, cider harvest party

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as take you Out and About.

Country singer Ashley McBryde will be performing Friday at 7 p.m. at the Wilma Theatre in Missoula. Tickets cost $25. More info at https://logjampresents.com/event/ashley-mcbryde-43904/.

Turner Farm’s annual pumpkin patch kicks off on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be food, face painting, and live entertainment. More info at https://www.turnerfarms406.com/.

Western Cider's Harvest Party will be a sweet time with free food, a team cider pressing competition, music and a special cider release. The event is from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday in Missoula.