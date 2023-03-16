Out & About: Jazz festival, wildlife lessons for kids, cancer support fundraiser

MISSOULA - It's time to take you out and about as we look ahead to the weekend.

The University of Montana Jazz Program is celebrating its 43rd Annual UM Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival on Thursday night and Friday. The festival will feature middle school, high school and college jazz ensembles from all over the Northwest. Evening concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Dennison Theatre on the UM campus.

As some of our favorite critters start to poke their heads out again, welcome them back by celebrating some of their unique and exciting traits! As part of the Montana Natural History museum's Saturday kid's activities series, they will host fun hands-on activities to learn about our wildlife. The event is this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the center.

Also Saturday if you shop at Dillard’s in Missoula’s Southgate Mall between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., a portion of your sale goes to help support the Missoula Chapter of Cancer Support Community Montana.