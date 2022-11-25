Out & About: Live music, old-fashioned Christmas, ice skating in Missoula

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you out and about.

After your holiday shopping on Friday, head over to the Union Club to enjoy music from Missoula's favorite cover band, Joan Zen! The drums start tapping at 9 p.m.

This Saturday the National Museum of Forest Service History will be hosting the 5th Annual “Old Fashioned Forest Service Christmas” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free and will be held at the Museum’s campus located just past the Smokejumpers Center west of the Missoula airport.

Also on Saturday, help celebrate Glacier Ice Rink's 25th birthday with some free activities. You can Paint the Ice from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Then from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. there will be some on-ice games with prize giveaways!

