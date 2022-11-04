Out & About: Missoula craft show, consignment boutique, live music

MISSOULA - It's time now to look ahead and plan your weekend as we take you Out and About.

Check out lots of artists with wonderful items at Big Sky High School for their craft fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Also on Saturday, 406 Consignary Fall Winter Children's Consignment Boutique PopUp will be at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Go shop & sell items for mom and the kids. The event starts at 12 p.m.

And Sunday, dust off your dancing shoes because live music has returned to the Draught Works Brewery! Join the Pesky Varmints band for great tunes and excellent beer from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.