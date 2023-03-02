Out and About: Pickleball lessons, learn to juggle, find out more about chickens

MISSOULA - The calendar has flipped us into March this week and it’s time to head out and about to gear up for the weekend,

Learn the basics of pickleball on Friday! This fast-growing sport is easy to learn and fun for everyone. This class is designed for beginners and anyone who wants to experience what everyone is talking about. All equipment will be provided. It starts at 10 a.m. at the Lifelong Learning Center in Missoula and continues for eight sessions. The course costs $44.

During First Friday in Missoula, stop by and comment on an interpretive sign project along the Clark Fork River in downtown Missoula. An open house will take place from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Unseen Missoula Pop-Up Museum in the Hammond Arcade basement at 101. South Higgins Avenue.

Learn the basics of juggling so you can “wow” your family and friends, use it as a “healthy” escape from reality, or audition for the circus! The class takes place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Lifelong Learning Center in Missoula. The fee is $20.

The 14th annual Bigfork Brewfest will take place Saturday on Electric Avenue from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. sponsored by the Bigfork Innovations Group Foundation. Early bird ticket holders are allowed in the gates at 1 p.m. After 1 p.m., general admission tickets which cost $40 will go on sale at the door. Tickets include your bracelet for brewers to identify you as an attendee, Bigfork Brewfest merchandise, two live bands block parties, local food trucks, access to all downtown businesses and all the winter fun you can handle.

Free the Seeds returns to Flathead Valley Community College on Saturday for an eighth year of interactive workshops, activities, seed sharing and more. The organization that runs the event, Land to Hand MT, expects more than 1,000 people to attend the free fair, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the FVCC Arts & Technology Building. The theme this year is Cultivating Community. There will be workshops, vendor booths, a seed swap and more.

The Missoula Urban Demonstration Project in collaboration with the Missoula County Fairgrounds and Blue Mountain Flowers for a three-part chicken series on Sunday. The first session will teach you all about what it takes from the egg to the coop. Session 2 goes over the coop etiquette. And the final session covers how to maintain your flock of chickens. The cost is $20 for MUD members and $40 for the general public.

