Out and About: 4th of July weekend in Missoula

MISSOULA - It's that time when we help you plan your weekend as we take you Out and About.

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will be hosting its 47th annual 4th at the Fort Celebration on July 4. The celebration — which runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. — is a n old-fashioned, family-friendly event.

On Saturday, turn a discarded book into a work of art at the Missoula Public Library. As part of the Summer Learning Program, the library will provide all books and art materials. You can also take home any books provided -- whether you altered them or not. It all starts at 2:30 p.m.

Also, kick off your Independence Day weekend at Ogren Park on Saturday with a fireworks show after the Paddleheads game. Come for the game, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are around $15.

Keep the fun going on Sunday at The Jack Saloon with more July 4th celebrations. Play horseshoes, cornhole, throw axes, or just relax in the beauty of the mountains. There will be a bouncy boxing ring, bungee run, and robo-surf board for kids and adults. Neal Elder will perform his interactive acoustic show on the patio. It all starts at 2 p.m.