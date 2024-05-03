Out and About: A visit to Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park

It is almost summer, at least according to the folks at Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park.

There are few other places in Montana where you can take a tour literally back millions of years into history and stay at a constant temperature.

Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park opened for business on May 1, on a first come, first served basis, at least for a little while.

“We open up May 1st. It will all be first come first served tours until the 24th. At that point, we'll have kind of a mix of first come first served and reservable,” explained Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park Assistant Recreation Manager Colton Langell. “It will mostly be reservable, so I absolutely recommend anyone who is looking to get on a tour after the 24th of May — until the 2nd of September — to get a reservation online.”

It can be hot outside in the summer, but that’s not an issue once you are inside.

“Those hot days are the days to be in the cave. It’s about 48° constantly, whether it's negative 10 out…or 100°,” Langell noted.

Above ground, you can look for wildlife — which you can also do once you enter the cave.

“We have deer that are kind of prevalent everywhere throughout the park. It’s a great birding spot, so you'll see a lot of birds throughout the park,” Langell said.

“We do have a lot of bats too. We're a primo spot for Townsend's big-eared bats. They have a roosting colony here during the summer. Expect to see babies flying throughout the cave from July through September,” Langell continued.

The Classic Tour is two hours and about two miles, climbing some 300 feet and 100 stairs and then descending another 500. Now, if that seems like a lot, try the Paradise Tour.

“We do still offer our Paradise Tour. It’s about one mile in total and we do have a golf cart that can pretty much close that distance for you,” Langell said.

Visitors who want to stay above ground can check out the visitor center and then enjoy the parks' 10 miles of hiking and biking trails.

Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park is located at 25 Lewis & Clark Caverns Road in Whitehall. Visit https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/lewis-and-clark-caverns/ for more information.