Out and About: Art in the Park, St. Luke Buffalo Run, AniMeals celebration and more

MISSOULA - Let's get you ready for your weekend by getting out and about!

The Hockaday Museum of Art presents the 53rd annual Arts in the Park, one of the longest-running arts and music festivals in the West. The event which begins Friday and runs through the weekend will be held at Depot Park. Take in over 80 juried local and visiting artists and artisans, live music performances, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, children’s activities and more! More info can be found here, or by calling 406-755-5268.

Grab your running shoes and head to St. Ignatius for their 40th annual St. Luke Buffalo Run. There will not be a half marathon this year, but the other runs will continue as they have for years. The one-mile, four-mile, and seven-mile runs all start at 8 a.m. on Main Street in front of Gambles Hardware. While each run takes a different loop, they all end back at the starting line. Proceeds benefit the St. Ignatius Chamber of Commerce. The event is part of the annual Good Old Days celebration.

AniMeals' 20th Anniversary at Caras Park at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The park will be filled with music, food, drinks, activities, and a chance to win some awesome raffle items! The event runs until 10 p.m.

A Carousel for Missoula is calling all young fairytale characters and superheroes to join them for a morning of singing, dancing, crafts and fun at the lawn on Sunday at 10 a.m. Costumes are encouraged and there will be crafting and face painting.