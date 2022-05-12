Out and About: Backcountry Brewfest, Clark Fork River Market, Family Fishing Day

MISSOULA - If you are looking for something to do with you and your friends or family, look no further; we have you covered with this week's Out and About report.

Join the Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Friday at 5 p.m. for the Backcountry Brewfest. There will be chances to win amazing prizes and drink fantastic beer from some of Montana's best breweries! The event will take place at Caras Park. Tickets cost $20. More info at https://www.backcountryhunters.org/missoula_brewfest_2022.

Enjoy the spring weather and river views at the Clark Fork River Market this Saturday. It’s a great place to buy locally grown fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, honey and plants. The market begins at 8 a.m. More info at https://www.facebook.com/ClarkForkMarket.

Anglers of all ages are invited to the Family Fishing Day at Frenchtown Pond on Saturday. Head out for a day of fishing, swimming, kayaking, and yard games. It starts at 10 a.m.