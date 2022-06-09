Out and About: Baseball and brews, free carousel rides, brewery celebration

MISSOULA - It’s time now to look ahead and plan your weekend and get ready to head Out and About.

What’s better than a brew fest? A brew fest at a baseball game! That’s what the Missoula Paddleheads are doing Friday. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Orgen Park and tickets are $15. There will be 16 specialty drafts and over 60 beers available. More info here.

Hop on the Missoula carousel this Saturday but don't pay the cost. A Carousel for Missoula is offering free rides from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Imagine Nation Brewing is celebrating its seventh anniversary. Fun events will begin at 11 a.m. and the music by legendary local band Joan Zen starts at 6 p.m. More info here.

