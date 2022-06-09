Watch
Out and About

Actions

Out and About: Baseball and brews, free carousel rides, brewery celebration

imagine nation
Geneva Zoltek/MTN News
Imagine Nation Brewing has been a staple in the Missoula community since 2015.
imagine nation
Posted at 1:31 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 15:31:53-04

MISSOULA - It’s time now to look ahead and plan your weekend and get ready to head Out and About.

What’s better than a brew fest? A brew fest at a baseball game! That’s what the Missoula Paddleheads are doing Friday. The game starts at 7 p.m. at Orgen Park and tickets are $15. There will be 16 specialty drafts and over 60 beers available. More info here.

Hop on the Missoula carousel this Saturday but don't pay the cost. A Carousel for Missoula is offering free rides from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Imagine Nation Brewing is celebrating its seventh anniversary. Fun events will begin at 11 a.m. and the music by legendary local band Joan Zen starts at 6 p.m. More info here.

If you have an event you would like us to cover, you can email us at outandabout@kpax.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119